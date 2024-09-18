Ukrainian drones strike major ammo depot in Central Russia

In Toropets, the Tver region in Central Russia, a large-scale fire started early in the morning of September 18 as a result of the drone attack on the region. Local residents living close to the affected area had to be evacuated, the local authorities said.

A NASA satellite flying over the region at 03:50 a. m. recorded a fire across the entire area of ​​the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate arsenal. The arsenal was built in 2015 for 3.6 billion rubles. Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov said in 2018 that each arsenal storage facility could store 240 tons of ammunition and missiles.

At 03:56, seismic activity with a magnitude of 2.8 was recorded in Toropets. Seven weaker aftershocks were recorded later, Volcanodiscovery said.

On the night of September 18, Ukraine launched 2 missiles and 27 drones at the territory of the Kursk region of Russia, the head of the region, Alexey Smirnov said. In addition, seven drones were shot down in the Smolensk region, Governor Vasily Anokhin said. There were also reports of an attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to attack the Bryansk region of Russia.

Toropets is a town and the administrative center of Toropetsky District in Tver Oblast, Russia, located where the Toropa River enters Lake Solomennoye. Population: 13,015 (2010 Census); 14,600 (2002 Census); 17,510 (1989 Soviet census).

