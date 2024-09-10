World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

As many as 144 Ukrainian drones attack Central Russia, including Moscow region

Swarm of 144 Ukrainian drones strike vast territory of Russia at night
Incidents

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) launched 144 drones at Russia on September 10 at night, with the Bryansk region being the target of the most massive attack, the Defense Ministry said.

The attack was carried out, among other things, by aircraft-type drones — they can carry up to dozens of kilograms of explosives and cover significant distances.

  • 20 UAVs were shot down over the Moscow region,
  • 14 — over the Kursk region,
  • 13 — over the Tula region,
  • 8 — over the Belgorod region,
  • 7 — over the Kaluga region.
  • 5 — over the Voronezh region,
  • 4 — over the Lipetsk region,
  • 1 — over the Oryol region of Russia.

The largest number of unmanned aerial vehicles — 72 drones — were shot down over the Bryansk region.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed on approach to the capital and in the Moscow region.

Click here to see more photos and video of drone strikes near Moscow

Air defense forces shot down six drones over the Ramenskoye urban district near Moscow. One of the drones crashed into an apartment building. Fifty-four out of a total of 102 apartments in the building were damaged as a result of the attack.

A 46-year-old woman was killed.

Local residents were evacuated and placed in temporary accommodation centers.

Four drones flying to Moscow were shot down near the suburban town of Podolsk. In addition, two drones were shot down in Domodedovo, in the vicinity of the Domodedovo International Airport.

Flights were delayed at Moscow's Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo, and Domodedovo airports. The debris from one of the downed drone crashed in the area of ​​Zhukovsky airport.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Unidentified individuals shoot at private jet in Russia's Arctic region

In the Murmansk region, a private light aircraft was fired upon, after unidentified individuals mistook it for a drone. Bullets pierced the wing and headlights of the aircraft

Private jet shot at in Russia's Arctic amid ongoing drone attacks
Putin: NATO wants to decide whether to wage war against Russia
Putin warns NATO not to make its biggest mistake
Russian Patriarch feels unwell after warning believers to avoid 'everything Western'
Ordinary Russian has to work for 42 days to be able to buy new iPhone
Germany finds IMF delegation visit to Russia "explosive" Oleg Artyukov The Media, the Full Truth and Western Fascism Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey Russia annihilates Sweden's SAAB AEW&C instructors in missile strike on Poltava Dmitry Plotnikov
Russian tourist survives lightning strikes and shares his impressions
Russian tourist survives lightning strikes and shares his impressions
Last materials
Putin: NATO wants to decide whether to wage war against Russia
It takes ordinary Russian roughly 42 working days to save for new iPhone
Russian tourist shares his impressions after being struck by lightning in Georgia
Private jet shot at in Russia's Arctic amid ongoing drone attacks
Russian Patriarch Kirill feels unwell after warning people 'against everything Western'
Russian forces go on large-scale offensive to push Ukrainian fighters out of Kursk region
US may change its mind and give Ukraine permission to strike deep into Russia
Ukraine sends 14 US-made Sea Force boats to seize Russian oil rig near Odessa
Mayor of Ukraine's Ivano-Frankivsk to hire volunteers to eradicate Russian language
Ukrainian S-200 missile intercepted over gas pipeline in Central Russia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.