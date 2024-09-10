As many as 144 Ukrainian drones attack Central Russia, including Moscow region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) launched 144 drones at Russia on September 10 at night, with the Bryansk region being the target of the most massive attack, the Defense Ministry said.

The attack was carried out, among other things, by aircraft-type drones — they can carry up to dozens of kilograms of explosives and cover significant distances.

20 UAVs were shot down over the Moscow region,

14 — over the Kursk region,

13 — over the Tula region,

8 — over the Belgorod region,

7 — over the Kaluga region.

5 — over the Voronezh region,

4 — over the Lipetsk region,

1 — over the Oryol region of Russia.

The largest number of unmanned aerial vehicles — 72 drones — were shot down over the Bryansk region.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed on approach to the capital and in the Moscow region.

Click here to see more photos and video of drone strikes near Moscow

Air defense forces shot down six drones over the Ramenskoye urban district near Moscow. One of the drones crashed into an apartment building. Fifty-four out of a total of 102 apartments in the building were damaged as a result of the attack.

A 46-year-old woman was killed.

Local residents were evacuated and placed in temporary accommodation centers.

Four drones flying to Moscow were shot down near the suburban town of Podolsk. In addition, two drones were shot down in Domodedovo, in the vicinity of the Domodedovo International Airport.

Flights were delayed at Moscow's Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo, and Domodedovo airports. The debris from one of the downed drone crashed in the area of ​​Zhukovsky airport.