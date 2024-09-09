Ukraine prepares major invasion of Russia's Black Sea region

Ukraine readies 500,000-strong invasion army for spring

Sergei Lebedev, coordinator of the Mykolaiv underground, said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was preparing an "invasion army" to attack Russia's Black Sea region. The Armed Forces of Ukraine plan to conduct a large-scale operation in the spring of 2025.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY Official website, CC BY 4.0

Kyiv will deploy at least half a million troops for the purpose, Lebedev believes.

"They will be no superfighters, but quite comparable to our mobilized troops. (…) We will not go in winter, which means they have time. The main thing is to hold out before winter," he said.

In order to secure the Black Sea region, it is necessary to open a front in Odessa, Lebedev believes. In his opinion, Russia's control over the city will make it possible to secure Crimea, Novorossiysk and the entire Black Sea coast from AFU's attacks.