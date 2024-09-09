Sergei Lebedev, coordinator of the Mykolaiv underground, said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was preparing an "invasion army" to attack Russia's Black Sea region. The Armed Forces of Ukraine plan to conduct a large-scale operation in the spring of 2025.
Kyiv will deploy at least half a million troops for the purpose, Lebedev believes.
"They will be no superfighters, but quite comparable to our mobilized troops. (…) We will not go in winter, which means they have time. The main thing is to hold out before winter," he said.
In order to secure the Black Sea region, it is necessary to open a front in Odessa, Lebedev believes. In his opinion, Russia's control over the city will make it possible to secure Crimea, Novorossiysk and the entire Black Sea coast from AFU's attacks.
"How about removing the front near Novorossiysk? Crimea? Wouldn't it be nice? That's what the front in Odessa is for. While Odessa is in the enemy's hands, our Black Sea coast remains under the threat of terrorist attacks. An agreement is not going to work out, all adults understand that," Sergey Lebedev said.
