General Alaudinov: This is a decisive battle to complete history of special military operation

Major General Apti Alaudinov, the commander of the Akhmat unit of special forces, announced that the conflict in Ukraine could be resolved by the end of 2024. This will be facilitated by the decisive battle that is currently underway between the Russian and Ukrainian sides.

Photo: мультимедиа.минобороны.рф by Министерство обороны Российской Федерации, CC BY 4.0

The officer noted that he had previously spoken about the completion of the special operation in 2024, but he then could not understand how it could happen. Alaudinov said that his confidence in the completion of the special operation in Ukraine was based on his calculations.

Today, however, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have transferred all combat-ready units to the Russian border area.

"Yes, they (the Armed Forces of Ukraine — ed.) now have a reserve, and we understand that. They are trying to strike another blow with this reserve," Major General Apti Alaudinov said.

However, Ukraine's front line has completely collapsed, while the Russian troops are advancing further and taking control of populated areas, Alaudinov noted.

"The situation that has happened to the forces that were sent to Kursk already makes them understand that things will not be so simple," he added.

The Russian army will try to calculate the enemy's tactics, strike a crushing blow to Ukrainian formations and deprive them of their main resource.

"This is a decisive battle that is currently taking place. I think that this decisive battle will end the history of the special military operation. Russia will emerge from this operation as the winner," Apti Alaudinov said.

Situation in Kursk region stable and predictable

The situation in the Kursk region remains predictable and stable, he also said. Thus, over the past three weeks since Ukraine's incursion into the region, the enemy has lost a large number of fighters and military equipment. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost a large number of their best fighters and mercenaries.

According to him, the Ukrainian military will not be able to hold out for long under such conditions.

The sooner Ukraine and its Western patrons realize that they need to stop and negotiate, the sooner "they will have an opportunity to keep at least some part of the territory of Ukraine."

In turn, Russian military correspondent Alexander Kots believes that the special operation will not be completed in 2024. It does not seem to be likely that the Russian army will be able to crush the front and put the enemy to flight. It is impossible to do this peacefully, since "there is no one to negotiate with." In this regard, the special correspondent added, the special military operation will end no earlier than January 2025.

Details

Apti Alaudinov (born 5 October 1973) is a Russian Major General and a high-ranking member of the 141st Motorized Regiment of the National Guard of Russia. He was born in a Chechen family. His father was an officer in the Soviet Army. During the Chechen civil war and the First Chechen War in the 1990s, Alaudinov lost around 20 close relatives, including his father, uncle, and older brother. However, Apti did not participate in them. In 2001, he graduated from the Chechen State University with a degree in jurisprudence. In the Second Chechen War Apti continued to support the federal forces, this time of Vladimir Putin.

