A young woman in headphones was crossing railway tracks in front of an approaching commuter train at Sergiev Posad station in the Moscow region and was hit by the train.
Miraculously, she survived and was almost unharmed, the Moscow Railway reported.
The incident took place on November 6 at 17:18 at Sergiev Posad station.
"This video shows a miracle that almost became an accident. On November 6 at Sergiev Posad station, a girl in headphones, ignored the red light and the sound signals of the approaching train. It seemed that the outcome was obvious. However, the girl survived and was almost unharmed," the Moscow Railways said in a statement.
