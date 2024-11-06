Ukraine puts the tail between its legs and prepares to do what Trump says

Ukraine prepares for its new Trump era

The processes that have been taken in Ukraine lately seem very curious.

The Parliament of Ukraine, the Rada, is calling on Donald Trump to help end the war in order to hold parliamentary elections. In a nutshell, Ukrainian MPs beg him to intervene in Ukraine's internal affairs.

"We will work with the Administration, with the elected Congress, the Senate… I don't think that the composition of the Parliament will change 100% there. Unfortunately, we at the Verkhovna Rada cannot change like that. But we would very much like, starting with Donald Trump, the elected president, and ending with Congress, the Senate, for them to do their utmost to enable us to be re-elected. This is our request, as deputies, to them…" Vice Speaker Kornienko said. "In order for us to be re-elected, it is clear that the war must end, because during martial law these procedures are blocked. Therefore, let's all work to ensure that everything is happening in accordance with the president's plan, the peace formula," he added.

Ukraine unable to equip troops properly

Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine admitted that they could not properly equip their troops.

General Staff spokesman Dmitry Likhovoy said that the only way for the Armed Forces of Ukraine to resist the Russian army was to redeploy its troops from less active areas.

Syrsky ready to withdraw troops from Russia's Kursk

Ukrainian MP Maryana Bezuhla said that Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky was preparing to withdraw Ukrainian troops from the Kursk region.

In her opinion, this is evidenced by Syrsky's report on the fulfillment of the operation task — preventing the Russian Armed Forces from advancing on the Sumy region of Ukraine.

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Syrsky said that in May of this year, Ukrainian intelligence services confirmed Russia's plan to attack the Sumy direction from the Kursk region to create a "buffer zone" in northern Ukraine. That was supposed to be a continuation of the Russian operation in the Kharkiv direction of hostilities.

Therefore, Syrsky said, a decision was made to conduct the offensive operation ahead of the curve with the transfer of hostilities to Russia's Kursk region.

According to The New York Times, Ukraine has been pursuing multilateral talks lately, and these activities of the Ukrainian leadership have gained momentum in recent months.

Zelensky considers a possibility of additional agreements, such as a moratorium on attacks on energy infrastructure…

Ukraine has become more flexible in relation to peace initiatives from Brazil and China. Kyiv is trying to reconcile them with its own peace plan, the newspaper said.