Former Foreign Minister of Ukraine: Biden knew Ukraine was going to perish

World

Before the start of the special military operation, US President Joe Biden received a document from US intelligence services about the fall of Ukraine, former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with Channel 24.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Hnapel, CC BY-SA 4.0

"He has a folder on his desk that clearly states that Ukraine will perish. That is, intelligence, the military, political analysts, the CIA — everyone was unanimous about it,” the former head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

Kuleba spoke about the document that he found during his visit to the United States shortly before the start of the ызуcial military operation. According to him, Biden himself and his administration were considering a possibility of creating a Ukrainian government in exile for that reason.

Kuleba earlier said that it was impossible to prevent the conflict with Russia, although it could be delayed. The diplomat accused Western partners of not strengthening Ukraine enough before the armed conflict with Russia started.

Details

Dmytro Kuleba (born 19 April 1981) is a Ukrainian politician and diplomat who served as Minister of Foreign Affairs. He was concurrently a member of the National Defense and Security Council of Ukraine. The youngest foreign affairs minister in Ukraine's history (after Arseniy Yatsenyuk), he previously worked as Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the Council of Europe between 2016 and 2019. On 4 September 2024, he resigned as Minister of Foreign Affairs amidst a cabinet shuffle.

