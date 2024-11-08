Russian general killed in Ukrainian FPV drone attack

Major General Pavel Klimenko was killed in the zone of ​​the special military operation in Ukraine. He commanded the 5th separate motorized rifle brigade, which was previously part of the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic.

Photo: commons.wikimedia by Devilal, CC BY-SA 3.0

No circumstances of the general's death were provided.

Pavel Klimenko held the title of Hero of the DPR, had two Orders of Courage, the Order of Alexander Nevsky and the Medal "For Bravery".

Klimenko may have been seriously injured in drone attack

According to VChK-OGPU Telegram channel (included in the register of foreign agents by the Russian Ministry of Justice), the major general died on November 6. Klimenko was riding a motorcycle with a group of other military men when Ukrainian FPV drones attacked them in the area of the Krasnogorovka checkpoint, the channel said.

The general suffered serious injuries of which he subsequently died at a hospital in Donetsk.

Pavel Klimenko graduated from the St. Petersburg Higher Combined Arms Command School, then the Combined Arms Academy of the Armed Forces of Russia. The general took part in military operations in the North Caucasus.