The Comeback Kid!

Perhaps my view on the victory of Donald Trump is unorthodox for Europe and certainly for a Leftist but hear me out

Photo: flickr.com by Гейдж Скидмор, CC BY-SA 2.0

Contrary to the flow here in Europe and certainly contrary to the flow of the Leftist Group, I am not dismayed or even surprised at the astonishing victory of Donald Trump in this 2024 Presidential election of the United States of America. In fact, I have been predicting it for the last year.

And come to think of it, Donald Trump’s victory is not that astonishing. It is a remarkable political comeback, that is true, for an able politician, a man with tremendous political skills and enormous capacity in communication and political marketing, which will write his epitaph as one of the most extraordinary Presidents of the United States of America in the years to come.

Internationally: The European fetish – Sticking the nose in

For a start, Europeans seem to have an obsession, or even a fetish, with sticking their noses into the internal affairs of the USA, rather like the USA traditionally sticks its nose into the affairs of other sovereign states, as we have seen with that Biden person as Vice President and as President. The atrocities committed in Libya where the electricity grid was targeted, along with the water supply, were a fitting epitaph for the Obomber Presidency, of which Biden was a part for eight years.

However, the jurisdiction of the President of the United States starts and ends at the frontiers of the United States. On both counts, Donald Trump is one of the few US officials who understands this and is the least likely to stick his nose into the affairs of other countries. Biden is an intruder (just Google up Biden Ukraine Buresma shale gas transgenic cereals) and God alone knows what a Harris presidency would have been, whereas Trump adopts more of a businesslike approach, a deal maker. He stands for America First, meaning the Americans sort out their own problems and let others cater for themselves.

So on the international stage, the Democrats are seen as the party of war (Kosovo, Libya, Syria, Ukraine), while the feather in the cap of the Republicans is Iraq and a wrongful bombing of Syria in response to a false flag operation by takfiri terrorists fighting against President Assad.

Domestically: The issues in 2024

So domestically, it is up to the American people to choose their president for whatever reasons they consider, not for Europeans to opine on something which is no concern of theirs. A polite response would be to say Congratulations, President Trump on a brilliant victory, instead of “Now they’ve done it again”, or “Trump again, what does that mean?” or “Oh God, the stupid Americans” which is what we see.

My numerous family, friends and contacts in the USA (I have never been there, yet) have enlightened us all as to why people voted for Trump. The general feeling is that the streets are out of control in many places, with drug addicts marauding around robbing people and the police force under-staffed and disrespected, so the end result is police afraid of acting for fear of the legal system protecting the criminal. The second issue is rising prices ahead of salary increases, so the idea is that things were far better under Trump and worse under Biden. Hardly surprising for someone who cannot apparently even keep his dog under control, demonstrating a total lack of respect for others around him.

So, reasons to vote for Trump. Now reasons not to vote for Harris. The Democratic Party basically, this time around, delivered a profound insult to the people of the United States, namely imagining that it was sufficient to present a token female with brown skin, someone who had not been through the traditional selection process and who appears to have been incapable of marketing her policies. What were the policies? Grinning on stage and saying Bring it On? Biden tried that and then made a public ass of himself standing beside Trump who only had to watch and see the incumbent president self-destruct spectacularly. And how could the Democratic Party allow someone who was evidently incompetent to stand firm and say he was not going anywhere until just before the election? Biden was unelectable, and of course Harris was seen as his (ineffectual) sidekick.

While one side presented policies and promised improvement, the other grinned, giggled and said don’t vote for the other side because…er….we are better. Look! We have a woman! Look, she’s…..er…kinda brown! That is in four words inverted sexism and racism.

Opinion polls, remember what the people want

These are the crunch issues. People want to have a job, receive a salary which allows them to live comfortably, send their children to college, if they choose, to enjoy affordable prices at the supermarket and when buying or renting a home and be able to walk around at any time of day or night without hearing gunshots or being molested by a drug addict. Or being robbed, or having the home invaded by a selfish piece of filth who is not adept enough to make a living like everyone else and can only exist as a parasite ruining the lives of everyone else who abides by the law. In times of insecurity are people going to turn to a Trump, or a Harris?

As regards foreign policy, my understanding is that this is very much an extra because an administration is elected on domestic policy and on tangible matters like bread on table, security, jobs and prices.

The big stories outside the USA

The big two stories continue to be Israel/Palestine and Ukraine. Starting with the latter, it appears that President Trump has a much better understanding of the question than President Biden, who, I am almost sure, has a tattoo on his back of a cat chasing a mouse, already half inside his back orifice, with just its tail outside as it disappears, sporting the letters U K R A I N E.

Ukraine

Nobody likes a conflict, nobody enjoys seeing people get killed, on any side, nobody likes to see military equipment rolling over frontiers but while Biden was evidently or apparently telling Ukraine not to sign the Minsk agreements which Moscow proposed (keeping Ukraine intact but with the Russian speaking citizens enjoying their religion, language and culture), President Trump seems to adopt a more enlightened, emotionally intelligent approach. This approach takes into account the whole context, including the Fascist Putsch in Kiev and the systematic Fascist abuses by Brownshirts, marauding gangs of Swastika-wearing thugs committing massacres of Russian-speaking Ukrainians, the murder of 14 thousand citizens of Donbass and the clear involvement of NATO already inside Ukraine. What is it doing there? He will understand, what would any country have done? Raise the issue at the United Nations? Russia did and nobody listened. For eight years.

The situation is complex but there are solutions. Minsk was the best option at the time (2015) but Kiev blew it spectacularly; however, with good will perhaps Donald Trump can broker a deal, being the businessman he is but this deal must respect Russia and not only Ukraine, which as we see played a hand in its own misfortune in listening to Biden.

Palestine/Israel

As regards Israel, here President Trump needs to listen and read a lot more outside the bubble of his son-in-law and his Jewish Lobby friends. The atrocity of October 7th 2023 shocked everyone but it was also an incident which comes in a sequence of outrages by Israel against Palestinians, especially in the West Bank. This is Palestinian territory, not Israeli and it belongs to Palestinians, not Israeli terrorists or thieves, or settlers as they call themselves. The colonies are illegal, the settlers are illegal occupants and they have to leave.

International law stipulates that Israel has the right to exist within its current legally defined frontiers, not outside them and while it continues to illegally occupy territory that does not belong to it, it violates international law. What it takes is someone with the guts to stand up to Israel’s pig-headed arrogance and forge a two-state solution, complete with zero illegal occupation of territory. This means Hamas, Hezbollah and Islamic Jihad recognising Israel’s right to exist in peace while Israel dismantles its illegal settlements and recognises Palestine’s right to exist inside its legally constituted territories. Basically, it takes two to tango and one side does not have the right to dictate the law on its own terms. Both must make concessions and both must follow international law. Finally, Iran is a player and is to be respected, not threatened.

Conclusion: The page is blank, Donald Trump holds the pen

The page is a blank one for Donald Trump to write on. His epitaph will be forged over the forthcoming four years and he will go down in history inside the USA as a great President if he reverses the ills of his predecessor and cleans the place up; internationally, if he can help solve the current crises in a balanced and fair way, taking into account the wider context of the questions at hand, he can gain international acclaim as a great world leader, but never Leader of the (Free) World, a ridiculous and shit-headed claim peddled by British and American politicians. After all, how free is an old lady in the UK/USA if she cannot go and buy a loaf of bread for fear of being kicked in by a drug addict?

The final issue is trade, tariffs and protectionism and the fact that it is a question at all means that the world is not yet ready to become a global community. It remains a medieval set of feuds, battlegrounds, haves and have nots, grossly unfair, divided and a place where the name on a passport and the luck on being born either side of an invisible line, called a frontier, dictates whether you eat. Or starve. This, in a world which has adopted an imperfect and flawed social and economic system.

Perhaps Donald Trump can make a contribution towards creating something a little better along with his partners in the international community.

In any case, I prefer to be polite and say Many congratulations on your great victory, President Trump.

Timothy Bamcroft-Hinchey can be contacted at [email protected]