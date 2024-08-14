Russian Defence Ministry shows video of captured Ukrainian soldiers

The Russian Defence Ministry showed a video of Ukrainian soldiers who were taken captive in the Kursk region of Russia.

The footage shows five blindfolded Ukrainian soldiers. They are ordered to stand in a chain one after another, after which they are taken to the shade of the trees where the Russian military search them one by one.

One of the captured soldiers said that he served in the 82nd airmobile brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Another soldier said that he arrived at the positions recently — the day before the video was recorded.

The AFU soldiers were captured near the settlements of Malaya Loknya, Martynovka and Ulanok in the Kursk region, the Russian Defence Ministry specified.