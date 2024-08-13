World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Video shows Ukrainian fighters captured near Kursk on their knees

Video: Ukrainian fighters captured near Kursk address Russian soldiers on their knees
Incidents

Captured fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine who entered the Kursk region addressed the Russian soldiers while kneeling.

A video posted on "Operation Z: War Correspondents of the Russian Spring" Telegram channel shows three Ukrainian soldiers addressing the Russian Armed Forces unit that captured them on command. 

"Thank you for showing us what's what," the three fighters said in chorus.

Russian forces take situation in Kursk region under control

Akhmat commander, Major General Apti Alaudinov confirmed that the situation near Kursk was taken under control. 

"The situation was taken under control. Most of the territory where the enemy was located has been covered. The cleansing of populated areas where the enemy is located is underway," Alaudinov said. 

Statement from the Russian Defence Ministry:

"The Russian military "stopped attempts of enemy mobile groups on armored vehicles to break through deep into Russian territory in the areas of the settlements of Obshchy Kolodez, Snagost, Kauchuk, Alekseevsky in the Korenevsky district of the Kursk region. The military also repulsed an attack by units of the 82nd airborne assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the direction of Martynovka" in the Sudzha district of the Kursk region."

The resources of the Ukrainian army to continue the offensive in the Kursk region are almost exhausted, retired colonel and military expert Anatoly Matviychuk believes.

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
