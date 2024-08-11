Ukraine launches missile attack on the city of Kursk

The missile strike on Kursk has become the most massive attack since the beginning of the special military operation, military correspondent Yuriy Kotenok wrote in the Telegram channel.

"It is worth noting that a massive strike on Kursk was carried out for the first time since the special military operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine. The enemy, as they say, is getting a taste for it," he wrote.

Russian air defence systems shot down more than ten targets, including missiles and drones. It is believed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched ATACMS and Czech-made Vampire multiple launch rocket systems for the attack.

Information about the destruction and casualties is being clarified.

The debris of one of the missiles crashed on a residential building in the city of Kursk, Acting Governor of the Kursk region Alexey Smirnov said. As many as ten explosions were heard over the city. A missile threat was declared in Kursk shortly before the explosions thundered.

The debris of the shot down missile crashed on an apartment building on Soyuznaya Street in Kursk. The building was seriously damaged.

