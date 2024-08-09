Globo: Passenger plane with 62 on board crashes in Brazil

Video: Passenger aircraft with 62 on board crashes on belly in Brazil

A plane crashed in the Brazilian municipality of Vinhedo, Globo TV channel reports.

According to Voepass Linhas Aéreas, it was an ATR-72 passenger plane that took off from the city of Cascavel and was bound to Guarulhos.

The aircraft capacity is 68 people, G1 notes.

There were 58 passengers and four crew members on board the plane that crashed in Brazil, Globo said.

