Canadian mercenaries take part in Kursk region fighting

Canadian mercenaries are taking part in battles on the border with the Kursk region of Russia. The Canadian-Ukrainian brigade is fighting together with the Georgian Legion.* There are a total of 300 fighters, SHOT Telegram channel reports with reference to its source.

Photo: president.gov.ua by Официальный сайт ПРЕЗИДЕНТА УКРАИНЫ ВЛАДИМИРА ЗЕЛЕНСКОГО, CC BY 4.0

Battalions of the volunteer corps of the Russian Defence Ministry and PMC Wagner fighters arrived in the Kursk region the day before.

During the day, the Sever (North) group of Russian forces and newly arrived reserves prevented attempts by enemy units to advance deep into the Russian region, the Ministry of Defense said.

Ukrainian forces defeated near Sudzha

The Ministry of Defense announced the defeat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the outskirts of the town of Sudzha and other settlements in the Kursk region. Ukraine has lost as many as 945 soldiers during the fighting.

The Ukrainian troops and equipment near villages of Darino and Gogolevka, settlements of Melovoy and Nikolsky, as well as on the western outskirts of the city of Sudzha have been annihilated. In the area of ​​the settlement of Yuzhny, Russian military aircraft destroyed five Stryker armored personnel carriers. A Ukrainian tank, four armored personnel carriers and a Kozak combat vehicle were destroyed near the village of Martynovka.

The Russian forces continue striking Ukrainian reserves in the Sumy region of Ukraine.

* is recognized as a terrorist organization, banned in Russia