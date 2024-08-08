World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian forces annihilate three Ukrainian generals in one missile strike

Two Russian Iskander missiles annihilate three Ukrainian generals at a time

The Russian forces annihilated three deputy chiefs of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region.

Two Russian Iskander missiles annihilate three Ukrainian generals at a time
Photo: минобороны.рф by Алексей Иванов, CC BY 4.0

Generals Mihaylo Drapatiy, Andrei Gnatov, Vladimir Gorbatyuk, as well as commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Alexander Pivnenko were killed in a Russian missile strike.

The officers were staying at the Kharkiv Air Defense checkpoint in the village of Malinovka. The strike was carried out on August 6-7 overnight when two Iskander missiles were launched, the Iznanka Telegram channel said. As a result, about 20 servicemen were killed and 14 were wounded.

There is no official confirmation to this information.

