Russian forces annihilate three Ukrainian generals in one missile strike

Two Russian Iskander missiles annihilate three Ukrainian generals at a time

The Russian forces annihilated three deputy chiefs of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region.

Photo: минобороны.рф by Алексей Иванов, CC BY 4.0

Generals Mihaylo Drapatiy, Andrei Gnatov, Vladimir Gorbatyuk, as well as commander of the National Guard of Ukraine Alexander Pivnenko were killed in a Russian missile strike.

The officers were staying at the Kharkiv Air Defense checkpoint in the village of Malinovka. The strike was carried out on August 6-7 overnight when two Iskander missiles were launched, the Iznanka Telegram channel said. As a result, about 20 servicemen were killed and 14 were wounded.

There is no official confirmation to this information.