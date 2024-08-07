World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Video shows Ka-52 helicopters striking targets in Kursk region

Russian Ka-52 combat helicopters strike Ukrainians in Kursk region

Incidents

Russian Ka-52 helicopters struck military personnel and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the border with the Kursk region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on its Telegram channel.

The targets were hit with S-8 and Vikhr missilesб the department said. The helicopters released heat traps and returned to the airfield.

"All specified targets were successfully hit,” the ministry said.

On August 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a massive shelling of the Kursk region. Under the cover of the shelling, a large group of Ukrainian fighters — about 1,000 men — attempted to break through the border using heavy equipment. The General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces stated that Ukraine lost 315 people on the border in two days of fighting.

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
