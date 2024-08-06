Ukrainian fighters try to break into Russia's Kursk region, shell civilians

A Ukrainian sabotage group attempted to break into the territory of the Kursk region on Tuesday, August 6, Acting Governor of the region Alexei Smirnov said (the Kursk region of Russia borders on Ukraine).

Photo: flickr.com by Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, CC BY-SA 2.0

At the same time, he denied earlier reports that said that the Ukrainian military allegedly crossed the regional border and went several hundred meters into the region.

"Information is coming from Sudzha and Korenev districts about attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to break into the territory of the Kursk region. Fighters of the Border Service of the FSB of Russia and the Armed Forces of Russia prevented the border breakthrough," Alexey Smirnov, Acting Governor of the Kursk region said.

According to Mash Telegram channel, clashes on the border continue. According to unconfirmed reports, the Armed Forces of Ukraine lost at least 20 fighters, about 50 more were injured.

The sabotage and reconnaissance group that attempted to cross the border included almost 100 fighters:

fighters from the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC, a terrorist organization banned in Russia),

fighters from the 22nd separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

territorial defense fighters.

The Ukrainian saboteurs were spotted at the border at about nine o'clock in the morning. They were armed with M4 rifles with a set of grenades and explosives. The Russian army pushed back the enemy. It was also said that some of the Ukrainian fighters dispersed in the Shostka district of the Sumy region.

According to unconfirmed reports, it was the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov (included in the list of terrorists and extremists in Russia) who organized the attack to to distract attention from Ukraine's failures at the front.

On Tuesday morning, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled a residential area of ​​the town of Sudzha in the Kursk region. Several buildings were severely damaged, at least five people were hurt, three of them children. A 24-year-old woman suffered serious injuries as a result of the shelling and died.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine used artillery, tanks and drones to hit residential houses and social facilities in the shelling of Sudzha. and supported the fire with tanks and drones. Then, with the support of heavy equipment, Ukrainian soldiers attempted to storm the state border.