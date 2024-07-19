Explosion in Tel Aviv center: Air defences unable to intercept air target

New invincible UAV launched by Yemeni Houthis causes explosion in Tel Aviv

An explosion occurred in the center of Tel Aviv due to an "air target impact." Alarm signals did not work, one person was killed, eight people were taken to hospitals, four of them suffered shrapnel wounds.

The explosion occurred near the building of the US Embassy.

Yemeni Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack. They said that they were using a new drone that was capable of evading both radar and interception systems, The Jerusalem Post said.

The Houthis launched a ballistic missile and four drones at targets in Israel overnight, Al Arabiya said.