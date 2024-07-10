Angered Chechen minister shows video of captured Ukrainian fighters

Chechen Minister for National Policy and External Relations Akhmed Dudayev showed a video of captured Ukrainian soldiers in response to a similar video that showed captured Chechen fighters. The video of the Chechen POWs appeared on Apostle Dmytro Karpenko YouTube channel in early June.

Akhmed Dudayev, an associate of the head of Chechnya, called the author of the channel a "Nazi brat.” Dudayev also explained the difference between the captured Chechen and the Ukrainian fighters.

According to the Chechen minister, the Chechen fighters were captured when they were unconscious due to injuries. The Ukrainian fighters surrendered voluntarily, he explained.

Earlier, Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov showed the trophy that he received from the special operation zone. In the photo, the head of the Russian region is holding the flag of one of the battalions of the 128th mountain assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. "If a unit has lost its flag, it means that things are really bad there,” he said.