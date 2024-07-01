World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Video shows Russian three-ton FAB-3000 bomb hitting command centre in New York

Russian FAB-3000 bomb dropped on Ukrainian command centre in New York

Incidents

A video of a Russian heavy-duty aerial bomb hitting the command center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has appeared online.

The video shows a three-ton high-explosive bomb FAB-3000 hitting the building and leaving it completely demolished.

Reports about the FAB-3000 bomb hitting the control point of the 1st mechanized battalion of the 41st separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Novgorodskoye (New York) appeared on June 30. As many as 30 Ukrainian soldiers were killed and several pieces of military vehicles were destroyed in the bombing.

Currently, the FAB-3000 is the most powerful non-nuclear aerial bomb in service with Russian Aerospace Forces. These FABs are dropped from altitudes of up to 16 kilometers, develop the speed of up to 1,200 kilometers and carry more than 1,300 kilograms of TNT.

The most powerful high-explosive bomb in the arsenal of the Russian Aerospace Forces is the nine-ton FAB-9000. However, it can only be launched from strategic bombers of the Tu-22 type, which is only possible under the condition of complete air dominance and the enemy's lack of air defense systems.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian specialists obtain guidance and flight correction system of ATACMS missile

Russian specialists obtained the guidance and flight correction system of the American ATACMS operational-tactical missile and proceeded to study the trophy

Russian specialists gain access to ATACMS guidance and flight correction system
Drone attacks leave three regions of Russia without electricity
Belgorod, Voronezh and Kursk regions of Russia left without electricity due to drone attacks
Kanye West spotted at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport on the way to Berlin
Kremlin responds to Zelensky's readiness for peace talks with Russia
Putin was sleeping when Biden and Trump were insulting each other Andrey Mihayloff Russia to gain access to Indian military bases to challenge USA's security Lyuba Lulko Dreamteam Albania Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Another coup prevented in Ukraine
Video shows Russian three-ton FAB-3000 bomb hitting command centre in New York
Black Russian officer shares his impressions of serving in special military operation zone
Black Russian officer shares his impressions of serving in special military operation zone
Last materials
Russian FAB-3000 bomb dropped on Ukrainian command centre in New York
Black Russian officer: There is no racism in special military operation zone
Ukrainian special services prevent coup attempt
Kremlin on Zelensky's peace talks readiness: Russia is always ready
Russian specialists gain access to ATACMS guidance and flight correction system
Drone attacks leave three regions of Russia without electricity
Kanye West leaves Moscow, flies to Berlin
Putin: Russia needs to produce ground-based missile systems to counter USA
Video: Police car falls down on officer during stunt performance
NATO countries to be held accountable for drone provocations
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X