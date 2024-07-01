Video shows Russian three-ton FAB-3000 bomb hitting command centre in New York

A video of a Russian heavy-duty aerial bomb hitting the command center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has appeared online.

The video shows a three-ton high-explosive bomb FAB-3000 hitting the building and leaving it completely demolished.

Reports about the FAB-3000 bomb hitting the control point of the 1st mechanized battalion of the 41st separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Novgorodskoye (New York) appeared on June 30. As many as 30 Ukrainian soldiers were killed and several pieces of military vehicles were destroyed in the bombing.

Currently, the FAB-3000 is the most powerful non-nuclear aerial bomb in service with Russian Aerospace Forces. These FABs are dropped from altitudes of up to 16 kilometers, develop the speed of up to 1,200 kilometers and carry more than 1,300 kilograms of TNT.

The most powerful high-explosive bomb in the arsenal of the Russian Aerospace Forces is the nine-ton FAB-9000. However, it can only be launched from strategic bombers of the Tu-22 type, which is only possible under the condition of complete air dominance and the enemy's lack of air defense systems.