Passenger train derails after heavy rains in Northern Russia, 3 killed

Teen girl found underneath derailed train in Northern Russia

The body of a girl was found at the site of the train crash in the Komi Republic. The death toll in the train derailment accident has thus increased to three, the press service of the Western Interregional Investigation Department for Transport of the Investigative Committee of Russia said.

The victim is a 16-year-old girl who was on her way to Penza to visit her parents. Her body was found under a train carriage, the Investigative Committee said.

Nine carriages of the Vorkuta-Novorossiysk train derailed on the Northern Railway in the Komi Republic on the evening of June 26, 2024. The Ministry of Health reported 40 casualties; according to Russian Railways, 46 passengers required medical assistance.

It is believed that the passenger train derailed due to the washout of the railway that occurred after heavy rains.

Relatives of the victims will receive an insurance payment in the amount of 2 million 25 thousand rubles. Russian Railways will pay another 2 million rubles. Those hospitalised will be paid a compensation of 1 million rubles.