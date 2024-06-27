World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Passenger train derails after heavy rains in Northern Russia, 3 killed

Teen girl found underneath derailed train in Northern Russia

Incidents

The body of a girl was found at the site of the train crash in the Komi Republic. The death toll in the train derailment accident has thus increased to three, the press service of the Western Interregional Investigation Department for Transport of the Investigative Committee of Russia said.

Train derails

The victim is a 16-year-old girl who was on her way to Penza to visit her parents. Her body was found under a train carriage, the Investigative Committee said.

Nine carriages of the Vorkuta-Novorossiysk train derailed on the Northern Railway in the Komi Republic on the evening of June 26, 2024. The Ministry of Health reported 40 casualties; according to Russian Railways, 46 passengers required medical assistance.

It is believed that the passenger train derailed due to the washout of the railway that occurred after heavy rains. 

Relatives of the victims will receive an insurance payment in the amount of 2 million 25 thousand rubles. Russian Railways will pay another 2 million rubles. Those hospitalised will be paid a compensation of 1 million rubles.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Mysterious incident: Russian MiG-31 interceptor flies near RQ-4B Global Hawk over Black Sea

New details have emerged of the incident with the American RQ-4B Global Hawk drone in the skies over the Black Sea

Russian MiG-31 hunts away RQ-4B Global Hawk over Black Sea
Russian tsar drone strikes temporary deployment point of Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russian super powerful FPV 'tsar drone' hits AFU's temporary deployment point
US Embassy attache found dead at Hilton Hotel in Kyiv
Ukraine deploys Colombian mercenaries to Kharkiv
NATO's new Secretary General Mark Rutte becomes new anti-Russia face Andrey Mihayloff Russia to gain access to Indian military bases to challenge USA's security Lyuba Lulko Dreamteam Albania Timothy Bancroft-Hinchey
Drug addict kills wife and son plunging his BMW car from shopping center car park
NATO's new chief Mark Rutte to aggravate Ukraine conflict even further
Moscow takes measures to respond to USA for Sevastopol attack
Moscow takes measures to respond to USA for Sevastopol attack
Last materials
Zelensky says peace plan should be on the table within months
Teen girl found underneath derailed train in Northern Russia
Ukrainian drones attack unique enterprise in Central Russia
Over 10,000 migrants sent to Ukraine to dig trenches and build fortifications
Moscow warns Washington of Russia's response for Sevastopol beach attack
Russian MiG-31 hunts away RQ-4B Global Hawk over Black Sea
Dead body of US Embassy attache found at hotel room in Kyiv
NATO's new Secretary General Mark Rutte becomes new anti-Russia face
Russian tsar drone strikes temporary deployment point of Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine redeploy Colombian mercenaries to Kharkiv
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X