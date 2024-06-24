World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Large fire at research institute near Moscow: Eight killed

Eight people were killed in the fire in the building of a research institute in the Moscow region.

Seven suffocated with carbon monoxide, two others fell to their deaths from sixth and seventh floors of the building trying to escape from flames.

The main building of the Platan Research Institute caught fire in the afternoon of June 24. Several people were trapped on the seventh floor. An explosion in the institute building took place soon after the fire started.

The fire completely destroyed four floors of the building.

