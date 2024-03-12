Ilyushin Il-76 with 15 on board crashes in Ivanovo region - Video

World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ilyushin Il-76 with 15 on board crashes in Ivanovo region

Incidents

An Ilyushin Il-76 plane crashed in the Ivanovo region of Russia during takeoff for a scheduled flight.

There were eight crew members and seven passengers on board. The cause of the crash was fire in one of the engines, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

The plane was making a training flight, Baza Telegram channel said.

The airplane crashed on the territory of a cemetery near the village of Bogorodskoye not far from the airfield.

There were no casualties or destruction on the ground.

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
