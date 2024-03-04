Russia officially confirms first combat use of Zircon hypersonic gliding weapon

Russia confirmed the first combat use of the hypersonic gliding weapon in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine, US-based publication Military Watch Magazine (MWM) said.
"Following multiple reports from Russian and Western sources that the Zircon hypersonic cruise missile was used by Russian forces to support ongoing operations in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin confirmed in an address to the Russian Federal Assembly on February 29 that the missile had seen its first combat launch," the publication said.
The ability of the Zircon missile to manoeuvre during the final stages of flight makes them more accurate and less vulnerable to interception.
