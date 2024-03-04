World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Russia officially confirms first combat use of Zircon hypersonic gliding weapon

Russia confirms first combat use of Zircon

Incidents

Russia confirmed the first combat use of the hypersonic gliding weapon in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine, US-based publication Military Watch Magazine (MWM) said.

Russia confirms first combat use of Zircon
Photo: flickr.com by Министерство обороны Украины is licensed under Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic

"Following multiple reports from Russian and Western sources that the Zircon hypersonic cruise missile was used by Russian forces to support ongoing operations in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin confirmed in an address to the Russian Federal Assembly on February 29 that the missile had seen its first combat launch," the publication said.

The ability of the Zircon missile to manoeuvre during the final stages of flight makes them more accurate and less vulnerable to interception.

  • In February, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Russian army had used Kinzhal and Zircon hypersonic missiles.
  • In January, Tactical Missile Arms Corporation CEO Boris Obnosov said that the Zircon missile was capable of penetrating almost any missile defence system.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Zircon missile launch
Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Joseph Stalin's great-grandson believes UN should be dissolved as it is useless

Selim Bensaad, the great-grandson of Joseph Stalin, wrote an open letter to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. In the letter, Bensaad pointed out the need to dissolve the United Nations

Joseph Stalin's great-grandson writes open letter to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov
Russia unlikely to use state-of-the-art Armata tank in Ukraine
Russia will not opt for T-90, rather than state-of-the-art Armata tank in Ukraine
Ukrainian intelligence blows up railway bridge in Samara region of Russia
Medvedev: Ukraine is, of course, Russia
Colorado liberals fail to bar Donald Trump from elections Lyuba Lulko North Korean KN-23 missiles in the Russian army: Rumours and reality Dmitry Plotnikov Putin's 2024 Address to the Federal Assembly: Ukraine, the West and new major social projects Andrey Mihayloff
Russia officially confirms first combat use of Zircon hypersonic gliding weapon
Sixty percent of US citizens believe Joe Biden has mental problems
Sixty percent of US citizens believe Joe Biden has mental problems
Last materials
Russia confirms first combat use of Zircon
Dmitry Medvedev: Russia must return what's hers
Ukrainian saboteurs explode railway bridge in Russia
Russia unlikely to use state-of-the-art Armata tank in Ukraine
Sixty percent of Americans doubt Joe Biden's mental health
Joseph Stalin's great-grandson writes open letter to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov
Transnistria to become part of Russia after Russian forces take Odessa
North Korean KN-23 missiles in the Russian army: Rumours and reality
Alexei Navalny buried in Moscow. His wife and children did not come
Finland wants Ukraine to strike targets deep inside Russian territory
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X