Russia officially confirms first combat use of Zircon hypersonic gliding weapon

Russia confirms first combat use of Zircon

Russia confirmed the first combat use of the hypersonic gliding weapon in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine, US-based publication Military Watch Magazine (MWM) said.

Photo: flickr.com by Министерство обороны Украины is licensed under Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic

"Following multiple reports from Russian and Western sources that the Zircon hypersonic cruise missile was used by Russian forces to support ongoing operations in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin confirmed in an address to the Russian Federal Assembly on February 29 that the missile had seen its first combat launch," the publication said.

The ability of the Zircon missile to manoeuvre during the final stages of flight makes them more accurate and less vulnerable to interception.

In February, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the Russian army had used Kinzhal and Zircon hypersonic missiles.

In January, Tactical Missile Arms Corporation CEO Boris Obnosov said that the Zircon missile was capable of penetrating almost any missile defence system.