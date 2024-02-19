World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian troops find abandoned bodies of US and Polish mercenaries in Avdiivka

Incidents

Bodies of military personnel with American and Polish chevrons on uniforms were found in Avdiivka, adviser to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Igor Kimakovsky said, TASS reports.

Photo: by Константин Морозов (Konstantin Morozov) is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International

"There are bodies that Ukrainian fighters abandoned, and there are American and Polish chevrons on their uniforms,” he said.

The bodies were discovered during the clearing of the territory of Avdiivka, the official added.

On February 17, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Russian forces took total control of the city of Avdiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). The settlement was a powerful defensive hub of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Shoigu also said.

