Russian forces take control of Avdiivka coke plant where Ukrainian soldier took refuge

Russian forces take total control of Avdiivka, force Ukrainian soldiers out from coke plant

The Russian military have taken total control of a large fortified area of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Avdiivka — the coke-chemical plant, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Photo: TG DPR People's Militia

The coking plant is located north-west of Avdiivka. The plant used to be known as the largest coke plant in Europe. It is impossible to restore the plant due to destruction.

"Russian flags were hoisted on administrative buildings of the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical] Plant," the Russian Ministry of Defens said.

Ukrainian units continue to retreat from Avdiivka amid active hostilities.

According to Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, the Russian military currently clear Avdiivka of enemy forces that left the city and took refuge at the coke plant.

The situation at the coke plant in Avdiivka is reminiscent to the crisis at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol. It was earlier reported that the Avdiivka coke plant became a new home for soldiers of the 3rd separate assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On February 17, Defence Minister Shoigu said that the Russian troops took total control of Avdiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). The enemy's powerful defensive centre was taken by Center group of troops under the command of Colonel General Andrei Mordvichev. As a result, the Russian military pushed the front line away from Donetsk and secured it from enemy attacks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the military of the Russian Armed Forces on their success in Avdiivka and sent a congratulatory telegram to the units that participated in battles for the city.