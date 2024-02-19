World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Russian forces take control of Avdiivka coke plant where Ukrainian soldier took refuge

Russian forces take total control of Avdiivka, force Ukrainian soldiers out from coke plant

Incidents

The Russian military have taken total control of a large fortified area of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Avdiivka — the coke-chemical plant, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Russian forces take total control of Avdiivka, force Ukrainian soldiers out from coke plant
Photo: TG DPR People's Militia

The coking plant is located north-west of Avdiivka. The plant used to be known as the largest coke plant in Europe. It is impossible to restore the plant due to destruction.

"Russian flags were hoisted on administrative buildings of the Avdiivka Coke and Chemical] Plant," the Russian Ministry of Defens said.

Ukrainian units continue to retreat from Avdiivka amid active hostilities.

According to Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, the Russian military currently clear Avdiivka of enemy forces that left the city and took refuge at the coke plant.

The situation at the coke plant in Avdiivka is reminiscent to the crisis at the Azovstal plant in Mariupol. It was earlier reported that the Avdiivka coke plant became a new home for soldiers of the 3rd separate assault brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On February 17, Defence Minister Shoigu said that the Russian troops took total control of Avdiivka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). The enemy's powerful defensive centre was taken by Center group of troops under the command of Colonel General Andrei Mordvichev. As a result, the Russian military pushed the front line away from Donetsk and secured it from enemy attacks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the military of the Russian Armed Forces on their success in Avdiivka and sent a congratulatory telegram to the units that participated in battles for the city.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian forces take control of Avdiivka coke plant where Ukrainian soldier took refuge

The Russian military have taken total control of a large fortified area of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Avdiivka — the coke-chemical plant

Russian forces take total control of Avdiivka, force Ukrainian soldiers out from coke plant
Putin prefers Biden because he is ruining America from within Lyuba Lulko Illegal aliens as threat to nation's survival Mark S. McGrew Lebanon and Hezbollah: One common goal, different approaches Daria Aslamova
Last materials
Bodies of military men with US and Polish chevrons on uniforms found in Avdiivka
Russian forces take total control of Avdiivka, force Ukrainian soldiers out from coke plant
Putin prefers Biden because he is ruining America from within
Illegal aliens as threat to nation's survival
Alexei Navalny dies in Polar Wolf colony during walk
Russian troops break into the centre of Avdiivka, Ukrainians retreat
Russian troops detect and annihilate Czech RM-70 Vampire MLRS that struck Belgorod
Tucker Carlson: Acting as an Agent?
Russian admiral likely to be dismissed from his post of Black Sea Fleet commander
Russia to test Stretta laser system in April
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X