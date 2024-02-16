Ukraine's RM-70 Vampire MLRS that struck Belgorod found and obliterated

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
The RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system is a modified, slightly longer-range version of the Grad MLRS. The Vampire MLRS is produced in the Czech Republic and has been supplied to Ukraine since 2022. Ammunition is also produced in the Czech Republic as well. Several of such systems were destroyed during the special military operation in Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporozhye directions of hostilities, Boris Rozhin, an expert at the Centre for Military-Political Journalism said.

Photo: Vadim Savitsky

The Armed Forces of Ukraine used the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system for the missile attack on Belgorod on February 15.

Military correspondent Evgeny Poddubny clarified that the Russian military detected the RM-70 Vampire MLRS that was used for the attack on Belgorod. The system was moving in the area of Liptsy, the Kharkiv region. The Russian missile troops destroyed the system, the correspondent added.

"The crew and the combat vehicle were annihilated. Enemy personnel staying in the zone of destruction of the Russian rocket attack were killed," Evgeniy Poddubny said.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the city of Belgorod on February 15. Nineteen people were hurt. Seven people, including a baby, were killed. Four of the victims — two adults and two children — were taken by train to Moscow for treatment.

As a result of the attack, a shopping centre on Plekhanov Street was seriously damaged. Apartments located nearby were damaged as well. The explosion shattered windows in 128 apartments. It will take specialists a week to reinstall them. Fifty-seven vehicles were also damaged (their owners will receive compensations). Damage of varying degree was reported at four other shops located nearby.

