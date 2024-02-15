At least nine killed as Ukraine shells Belgorod again

The death toll from Ukraine's missile strike on Belgorod has climbed to nine. At least 20 people were hurt, Shot Telegram channel said.

According to the channel, two children are among the victims. One of them was a baby, another child, a teen, was killed near School No. 42.

However, according to Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, five people were killed and 18 were injured in the attack.

On February 15, a missile threat was declared in Belgorod and the Belgorod region. The Russian Ministry of Defence later reported that at about 12:30 Moscow time, air defence systems shot down 14 RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) shells over the region.