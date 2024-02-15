Several civilians killed as Ukraine shells Belgorod with RM-70 Vampire MLRS rockets

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russian air defences shot down 14 RM-70 Vampire MLRS rockets over Russia's Belgorod region, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Photo: t.me/srochnow by Срочно, Сейчас is licensed under public domain

"On February 15, at about 12.30, the Russian forces prevented an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack on targets on the territory of the Russian Federation with the use of the RM-70 Vampire multiple launch rocket system,” the ministry said.

The ministry did not provide any other information about the attack.

A missile warning was declared in Belgorod and the Belgorod region. Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov urged residents to take shelter.

According to most recent reports, six people were killed. One of the victims is a baby, another one is teenager. A trade centre in Belgorod was damaged in the attack. Another shell fell on a school sports ground.

RAW photos and videos from the site of the missile attack on Pravda.Ru Telegram channel.

X