World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Son of French brigadier general killed in Russian strike on Kharkiv

French brigadier general's son killed in Russian missile strike in Ukraine

Incidents

The son of a brigadier general of the French army was killed in a Russian missile strike in Ukraine's Kharkiv. His partner (who was also killed in the strike) came from a military dynasty in France.

French brigadier general's son killed in Russian missile strike in Ukraine
Photo: https://t.me/SergeyKolyasnikov/41340

The name of the Frenchman is Sabastienne Claude Remy Benard. He served in the RICM (formerly the Moroccan Colonial Infantry Regiment) in the Marine Light Armour unit. These units were involved in the transfer of AMX-10RC wheeled tanks to Kyiv in military aid packages. During the process, the tanks were deemed unsuitable for mechanised combat.

Benard first arrived in Ukraine in 2022. He did not receive the desired position in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and returned to his homeland, Mash Telegram channel reports. A year later he tried his luck again and joined the 5th Assault Brigade. On July 3, in the Bakhmut area, he participated in the medical evacuation of his wounded fellow countryman Maxim Leconte (a rifleman from the International Legion of Territorial Defence), who publicly admitted that the much-hyped Ukrainian counteroffensive turned out to be a bloody failure. On January 16, he was killed in a Russian missile strike.

Sabastienne Claude Remy Benard partner was Alexis Drion, a son of Frédéric Drion, who became a brigadier general of the French army in 2001. Alexis joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine no later than last year. He served in the 2nd Battalion of the International Legion and was killed on January 16 too.

Other French mercenaries (about 60 killed and 20 wounded) are believed to be activists of Nazi groups in France and other EU countries. Each of them underwent army service, but many were fired for inappropriate behaviour, after which they left for Ukraine. In total, more than a hundred mercenaries from France have been killed during the fighting in the special military operation in Ukraine.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported the attack on the camp of foreign mercenaries of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv on January 17. The building was completely destroyed. More than 60 people were killed, and over 20 others were taken to hospitals.

Names of 13 French mercenaries exposed

RIA Novosti published the names of 13 French mercenaries who were killed in Kharkiv as a result of the Russian attack on the temporary deployment camp of Ukrainian military. The news agency received the list from French volunteers of SOS Donbass.

“This is an incomplete list of French mercenaries in Ukraine [who were killed in Kharkiv]. The most important information – alive or dead, military rank and so on – will be exposed later, as well as other names,” SOS Donbass chair Anna Novikova said.

The list of the killed fighters includes men from 21 to 49 years old:

  • Albert Aymeric (12/22/1999);
  • Alexis Drion (Alexis Drion, 06/13/1986);
  • Berenger Guillaume Alain Minaud, 12/30/1978;
  • Charles Bertin Roussel (09/01/1996);
  • Emmanuel Tanguy Kenneth Delange Grandal (09/26/1998);
  • Gilles Bernard Sylvain (10/27/1980);
  • Jacques-Pierre Gabriel Evrard Philippe (09/29/1987);
  • Jean-Pierre Bonnot Chris Heraid, 07/17/1999;
  • Marcellin Demon (05/23/2002);
  • Maris Andre Dubois Clement (09/28/1995);
  • Sabastienne Claude Remy Benard (04/04/1974);
  • Thomas Jeremy Nathan Gourier, 02/24/1996;
  • Valentin Dupoy Mel (01/02/1994).

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Medvedev: Zelensky needs to quit or he will annex Canada otherwise

After the decree on Russian territories populated by Ukrainians, Volodymyr Zelensky may want to annex Canada, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said

Zelensky signs his probably most bizarre decree on Ukrainians in Russia
Pravda.Ru interviews Hamas leader: We count on Russia's help to defeat Israel
Pravda.Ru interviews Hamas leader: We will definitely win war with Israel
Four survivors of Falcon 10 plane crash evacuated to safety
Death toll in Donetsk market shelling climbs to 27
Pravda.Ru interviews Hamas leader: We count on Russia's help to defeat Israel Daria Aslamova Hotspots 2024: Nuclear war may break out in three regions of the world at a time Petr Ermilin 40 SCALP missiles in exchange for 60 French lives lost in Ukraine Lyuba Lulko
Last materials
French brigadier general's son killed in Russian missile strike in Ukraine
Zelensky signs his probably most bizarre decree on Ukrainians in Russia
Donetsk deals with aftermath of most powerful shelling: Death toll climbs to 27
Pravda.Ru interviews Hamas leader: We count on Russia's help to defeat Israel
Falcon 10 plane crash: Four people survive as jet crashes into Afghan mountains
Hotspots 2024: Nuclear war may break out in three regions of the world at a time
Russian billionaire predicts major economic problems because of growing US national debt
Train conductor throws cat named Twix out of carriage in -30C cold
Most Russians believe Lenin should be removed from Mausoleum and reburied
Video: Putin takes Epiphany dip in icy waters
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X