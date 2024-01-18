World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >
Russia kills over 60 French mercenaries in precision missile strike on Kharkiv

Russia strikes French mercenaries in Kharkiv: Over 60 killed, building completely destroyed

Incidents

Sergei Lebedev, the coordinator of the Nikolaev (Mykolaiv) underground movement, announced the annihilation of foreign mercenaries in Kharkiv. Supervisors of the Russian Volunteer Corps (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) that organised attacks on Bryansk and Belgorod regions of Russia were among those killed in the strike.

Russia strikes French mercenaries in Kharkiv: Over 60 killed, building completely destroyed
Photo: csn-tv.ru

According to Lebedev, there were many foreigners, in particular French-speakers, among those who were killed in the destroyed building.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported the attack on the camp of foreign mercenaries of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv on January 17. The building was completely destroyed. More than 60 people were killed, and over 20 others were taken to hospitals.

In the summer of 2023, RTL radio said that there were more than 100 French citizens fighting in the foreign legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at that time. Their number was considerably larger in the very beginning of the conflict — about 800 fighters.

Most of the volunteers returned to their homeland having spent just a few days at the front, the radio station said. The French were forced to buy weapons and equipment at their own expense and were paid from 500 to 3,000 euros in wages. A fighter who wished to remain anonymous said that he spent a total of almost 50,000 euros.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
British mercenary Aiden Aslin thanks Abramovich and goes back to Ukraine

British mercenary Aiden Aslin, who was previously sentenced to death in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), has returned to the zone of the special military operation

British mercenary Aiden Aslin avoids death penalty and returns to Ukraine
Russian Armed Forces ranked second on the list of world's strongest armies
Global Firepower Index 2024: Russia comes second
World policy-makers make determination on Ukraine, exclude compromises
Medvedev offers Ukraine to choose between eternal war and common state
World policy-makers agree on uncompromising completion of Ukraine conflict Lyuba Lulko NATO striking fleet to go to Crimea bypassing Montreux Convention Alexander Shtorm Merry Movie Christmas! — Starring Jesus as Gunslinger, Spaceman and Jailbird Guy Somerset
Polymer plant explodes in southern Russia, drone attack excluded
Boy gets worms in his brain after petting stray dog
Russia to denounce 1956 Barents Sea fishing agreement with UK
Russia to denounce 1956 Barents Sea fishing agreement with UK
Last materials
Russian engineers double the power of 310-km range aircraft rocket
NATO to conduct largest war games in history to simulate outbreak of WWIII
Russia strikes French mercenaries in Kharkiv: Over 60 killed, building completely destroyed
Ukrainian drones attempt to attack one of Russia's largest sea ports
Pakistan, nuclear power of the Middle East, responds to attacks and strikes Iran
Russia to ban UK from fishing in the Barents Sea
World policy-makers agree on uncompromising completion of Ukraine conflict
Boy nearly dies from worms in his brain after petting stray dog
Russian Armed Forces ranked second on the list of world's strongest armies
British mercenary Aiden Aslin avoids death penalty and returns to Ukraine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2024, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X