Japan Airlines passenger aircraft collides with another jet at Tokyo airport

Only one crew member of the Japan Coast Guard aircraft was evacuated after it collided with a passenger airliner of Japan Airlines, NHK TV channel said.

The Tokyo Fire Department reports that one crew member was evacuated and the remaining five have been found, but details of their condition remain unknown, the channel said.

There were six people on board the Japan Coast Guard aircraft. The plane was preparing to fly to the city of Niigata to deal with the aftermath of the recent earthquake that Japan saw on January 1.

In turn, Japan Airlines said that all 379 passengers and crew members were safely evacuated.

It was previously reported that a JAL plane caught fire while landing at Tokyo's Haneda Airport. According to the Tokyo Fire Department, the accident was caused when a JAL aircraft collided with a Japanese Coast Guard aircraft during landing.