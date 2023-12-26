Russian Defence Minister informs Putin about attack on Crimea

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu informed Russian President Vladimir Putin about Ukraine's attack on the port of Feodosia in Crimea, Kremlin's official spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, RIA Novosti reports.

Photo: Photo by Vadim Savitsky

The Defence Minister also informed Putin about the damage that was caused to the Novocherkassk large landing ship.

There was no information provided about the nature of the damage that the ship suffered.

Ukraine confirms missile attack on Crimea

The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked Feodosia on the morning of December 26. According to most recent reports, five people were hurt in the attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky released an ironic statement about the attack on Feodosia:

"I am grateful to our Air Force for the spectacular act in which the Russian underwater Black Sea Fleet has received another vessel.”

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Nikolai Oleshchuk said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Novocherkassk landing ship in the port of Feodosia:

"The fleet in Russia is getting smaller! Following the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the Moskva cruiser, the large landing ship Novocherkassk goes next. Thank you, Air Force pilots and everyone involved for their meticulous work!”

A report from the Ukrainian Air Force said that the Novocherkassk ship was attacked by Storm Shadow cruise missiles.