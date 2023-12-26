Ukraine strikes Crimea port damaging large landing ship of the Russian Navy

The Novocherkassk large landing ship was damaged in the port of Feodosia, Crimea, while repelling an attack conducted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defence said.

The ship was damaged on December 26 at night.

"The Novocherkassk large landing ship was damaged tonight while repelling an attack that the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted with the use of aircraft guided missiles,” the ministry said.

Two Sukhoi Su-24 tactical aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that launched the missiles were destroyed by Russian air defence systems in the area of ​​the village of Zhovten.

The head of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov said on the morning of December 26 that the port area was cordoned off.

"Explosions have stopped and the fire has been localised. All emergency services are working on site. Residents of several houses will be resettled,” Aksyonov said.

Aksyonov later clarified that one person was killed and two others were injured as a result of the attack. Six buildings were damaged, they mostly had their windows shattered. Six people were evacuated to temporary accommodation centres.