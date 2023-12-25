World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Defence Minister Shoigu informs Putin about Russia's control over Marinka in DPR

Incidents

Russian Defenсe Minister Sergei Shoigu informed President Vladimir Putin that the Russian troops took total control of the settlement of Marinka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), one of the main fortified areas of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

According to Shoigu, the settlement was liberated by assault detachments of the South group of the Russian troops in the special operation zone.

With Marinka under control, the defensive capabilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will decline dramatically. In addition, the Russian troops will gain additional opportunities for further actions in this area, Shoigu said.

"Importantly, we have pushed [Ukraine's] artillery farther from Donetsk (…) and this allows us to protect Donetsk from attacks more effectively," Shoigu said.

Vladimir Putin agreed that the control of Marinka was an important accomplishment as enemy's combat units were pushed away from Donetsk.

"Please convey my warmest congratulations and words of gratitude to all the military personnel who took part in battles to liberate Marinka at different times and at different stages,” the head of state told Shoigu.

Distinguished commanders and soldiers will be presented with state awards.

The Russian flag was raised over Marinka on December 10.

