Russian army about to take Marinka. AFU to lose another city in Donbass

Incidents

A drone video shows a Russian flag flying over the outermost house in the western part of the city.

There are still battles on the western outskirts and a lot of cleanup work ahead. The Russian forces have taken Marinka from one end to another, pressed the remaining units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine against the river and cut them off from others.

"The city has not been completely cleared. We do not need to put the cart ahead of the horse here. As soon as they cleanse it, everyone will know," military expert Boris Rozhin said.

The city of Marinka is a suburb of Donetsk. The settlement has been a convenient firing point for shelling the capital of the Donetsk People's Republic since 2015. Donetsk will not be completely safe, but militants will have fewer opportunities to conduct terrorist attacks.

The loss of Marinka will come as another blow to the morale of the Ukrainian army.

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
