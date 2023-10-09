Israeli officials pledge Hamas and all of it infrastructure will be obliterated

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Joe Biden to warn the US President about the start of the ground operation in the Gaza Strip, Walla reports.

Photo: www.gazeta.ru

During the telephone conversation, Netanyahu stressed that showing weakness in the Middle East was unacceptable. Israel will have to respond "to strength with more strength,” Netanyahu said.

It was said that Biden did not dissuade the Prime Minister Netanyahu from launching the ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu's actions indicate that Israel is looking for assistance and support among allies during the long military campaign.

Netanyahu earlier said that Israel's military response to the Hamas movement would change the Middle East. What Hamas will have to go through will be hard and terrible, he said.

Israel announces its goal in the war with Palestine

"[Martial law] may last a long time (…) until our main goal is achieved, which is the destruction of Hamas's entire infrastructure so that everything that happened will never happen again,” Israeli Ambassador to Moscow, Alexander Ben Zvi said.

The video below shows Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip.