Russia to launch 80-100 missiles on Ukraine daily in winter

Incidents

Russia is stockpiling missiles and drones to launch massive strikes on Ukraine, Ukrainian political scientist Alexander Kochetkov said.

"The Russian are accumulating an arsenal of missiles for strikes against Ukraine in the upcoming winter season. According to various estimates, including estimates from the Ukrainian intelligence service, now Russia currently produces and upgrades about 100 missiles a month. One hundred missiles a month," the expert said on UkrLife Internet channel.

According to him, Russia may well stockpile many "foreign UAVs."

With the onset of cold weather, Russia will attempt to conduct massive attacks that will last for several consecutive days. That will be two or three continuous attacks with the use of 80-100 missiles at a time, Kochetkov believes.

Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
