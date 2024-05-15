World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Putin does not introduce changes to the General Staff

Putin makes no changes to General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces

Russia

President Vladimir Putin said that there will be no changes in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. The work in the zone of the special military operation is "going according to plan,” he added.

Putin makes no changes to General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces
Photo: eng.mil.ru by Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International

On May 15, President Putin held a meeting with commanders of military districts, where former Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and the new chief of the defense department, Andrei Belousov, as well as head of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, were present.

"As for the General Staff and the entire structure that ensures combat work, there are no changes here, I want this to be clear to everyone,” the president said.

The head of state said that the work in the zone of the special military operation "is proceeding according to the plan approved and prepared by the command and the General Staff.”

Putin noted that at the end of last year, the Russian forces successfully repelled Ukrainian counterattacks, whereas this year Russian units improve their position every day.

Valery Gerasimov has headed the General Staff since 2012. Prior to that, he commanded the troops of Leningrad and then Moscow military districts. In 2001-2003, Gerasimov commanded the 58th Army of the North Caucasus Military District, which was then fighting in Chechnya.

In January 2023, Shoigu appointed Gerasimov commander of the joint group of troops in Ukraine.

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
