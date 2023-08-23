Yevgeny Prigozhin, PMC Wagner founder, KILLED in plane crash

Chairman of We are Together with Russia movement Vladimir Rogov announced that Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in the plane crash in the Tver region.

Photo: Grey Zone Telegram channel

“I have just talked to outstanding ‘musicians’, they confirm the fact of the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin," Rogov wrote.

According to the Federal Air Transport Agency, Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the list of passengers of the crashed plane. The Russian Emergencies Ministry earlier reported that there were ten people on board the crashed airplane including three crew members and seven passengers. The crash left no survivors.

According to unconfirmed reports, there were PMC Wagner commanders on board the crashed plane as well. The bodies of eight victims of the crash were found at the crash site of the Embraer jet in the Tver region.

A terrorist act on board the plane is believed to be one of the versions of the crash.

US President Biden was informed about the crash of Prigozhin's airplane in Central Russia.

Interestingly, a news report on Russian federal channel did not confirm Prigozhin's death. It was only said that Prigozhin could be among the passengers.

Rescuers have uncovered the bodies of seven people from under the wreckage of the crashed airplane.

