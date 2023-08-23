World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Yevgeny Prigozhin, PMC Wagner founder, KILLED in plane crash

0:42
Incidents

Chairman of We are Together with Russia movement Vladimir Rogov announced that Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in the plane crash in the Tver region.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, PMC Wagner founder, KILLED in plane crash
Photo: Grey Zone Telegram channel

“I have just talked to outstanding ‘musicians’, they confirm the fact of the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin and Dmitry Utkin," Rogov wrote. 

According to the Federal Air Transport Agency, Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the list of passengers of the crashed plane. The Russian Emergencies Ministry earlier reported that there were ten people on board the crashed airplane including three crew members and seven passengers. The crash left no survivors.

According to unconfirmed reports, there were PMC Wagner commanders on board the crashed plane as well. The bodies of eight victims of the crash were found at the crash site of the Embraer jet in the Tver region.

A terrorist act on board the plane is believed to be one of the versions of the crash. 

US President Biden was informed about the crash of Prigozhin's airplane in Central Russia. 

Interestingly, a news report on Russian federal channel did not confirm Prigozhin's death. It was only said that Prigozhin could be among the passengers. 

Rescuers have uncovered the bodies of seven people from under the wreckage of the crashed airplane.

More photos and videos from the crash site of Prigozhin's plane on Pravda.Ru Telegram channel.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Ukrainian forces to be trapped in the east as Russia prepares to encircle Kharkiv

The Armed Forces of Ukraine may get into a trap in the east of Ukraine, retired General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine believes

Ukrainian forces to be trapped in the east as Russia prepares to encircle Kharkiv
Ukraine and F-16 fighter aircraft: Is there any chemistry?
Ukraine and F-16 fighter aircraft: Is there any chemistry?
Su-30SM fighter destroys Ukraine's reconnaissance boat in Black Sea
Ukrainian officer gives discouraging winter forecast for Armed Forces of Ukraine
F-16 will have no chance as one Fighting Falcon will have to counter nine Russian jets Alexander Shtorm Ukraine and F-16 fighter aircraft: Is there any chemistry? Andrey Mihayloff The West develops peace agreement on Ukraine. What is wrong with it? Petr Ermilin
Ukrainian subversive unit tries to enter Russia in Bryansk region
Migrant punches woman in the face for wearing jogging shorts
Record number of reconnaissance drones detected over Black Sea
Record number of reconnaissance drones detected over Black Sea
Last materials
Yevgeny Prigozhin, PMC Wagner founder, KILLED in plane crash
Yevgeny Prigozhin's private jet crashes in Central Russia, all on board killed
F-16 will have no chance as one Fighting Falcon will have to counter nine Russian jets
Drone attacks on Moscow put psychological pressure on Russians
Russian MiG-35 and Su-30 fighters will shoot down F-16 successfully
Moscow prosecutor dies after falling from horse on holiday
Migrant punches woman in the face for wearing jogging shorts
Ukrainian UAVs attack Moscow again and again, cause damage on the ground
Record number of reconnaissance drones detected over Black Sea
Ukraine and F-16 fighter aircraft: Is there any chemistry?
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X