News

Sergiev Posad explosion near Moscow: Dozens injured

1:43
Incidents

A powerful explosion rocked the town od Sergiev Posad near Mosciw in the morning of August 9. The explosion took place on the premises of the optical-mechanical plant.

The epicentre of the blast was located in the 1,600 square-meter warehouse with fireworks located on the territory of the enterprise.

Dozens of people were injured, countless windows were shattered in hundreds of apartments around.

The hangar where the pyrotechnics were kept was completely destroyed as a result of the blast.

First reports of the explosion appeared at around 10:50 (Moscow time). Eyewitnesses captured a huge mushroom-shaped cloud rising above the epicentre of the explosion.

The moment of the explosion was captured on dashcam.

The explosion was so powerful that it completely destroyed the 1,600-square-meter hangar. According to the authorities of the Moscow region, the explosion took place as a result of a "violation of technological processes."

The hangar belonged to PiroRos company. In March 2023, the company was declared bankrupt; a year earlier, the company was put on the watch list due to its financial problems.

The number of those injured increased to 35, four of them are in serious condition.

Eyewitnesses said that furniture was damaged and doors were thrown open in their apartments when the explosion occurred.

A school located near the site of the explosion was severely damaged as well.

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
