The number of those hurt as a result of a powerful explosion in the town of Sergiev Posad near Moscow has increased dramatically.
As many as 20 people were in need of medical help, Shot Telegram channel says. It is believed that the number of those injured is going to increase.
For the time being, there is no precise information about the number of those who were hurt as a result of the massive explosion in Sergiev Posad. Mash Telegram channel said that 15 people were injured. Baza Telegram channel said that some people could be buried under the rubble.
A powerful explosion in Sergiev Posad near Moscow occurred on August 9. Immediately after the blast, it was reported that the cause of the explosion was a drone attack. Some time later, it was reported that the explosion occurred in a pyrotechnics warehouse on the territory of an optical and mechanical plant.
The blast wave shattered windows in nearby apartment buildings. Some of the apartments were damaged. A thick mushroom-like cloud of smoke was seen rising into the sky above the site of the explosion.
Breaking news updates:
More videos about the Sergiev Posad explosion on Pravda.Ru Telegram channel.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Recent statements that one could hear from Western analysts suggest that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as a US puppet, has finished playing his role