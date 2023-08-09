Massive explosion in town near Moscow sends mushroom cloud of smoke into the sky

The number of those hurt as a result of a powerful explosion in the town of Sergiev Posad near Moscow has increased dramatically.

Explosion in Sergiev Posad

As many as 20 people were in need of medical help, Shot Telegram channel says. It is believed that the number of those injured is going to increase.

For the time being, there is no precise information about the number of those who were hurt as a result of the massive explosion in Sergiev Posad. Mash Telegram channel said that 15 people were injured. Baza Telegram channel said that some people could be buried under the rubble.

A powerful explosion in Sergiev Posad near Moscow occurred on August 9. Immediately after the blast, it was reported that the cause of the explosion was a drone attack. Some time later, it was reported that the explosion occurred in a pyrotechnics warehouse on the territory of an optical and mechanical plant.

The blast wave shattered windows in nearby apartment buildings. Some of the apartments were damaged. A thick mushroom-like cloud of smoke was seen rising into the sky above the site of the explosion.

Breaking news updates:

The explosion in Sergiev Posad occurred in a metal 40x40 meter hangar, there is no open flame development — Ministry of Emergency Situations

The explosion at the plant in Sergiev Posad occurred due to a violation of the technological process, emergency services said, RIA Novosti reports.

The explosion took place in a warehouse of pyrotechnic products, the Prosecutor's Office of the Moscow region said.

After the explosion on the territory of the plant in Sergiev Posad, 25 people sought medical help, two were hospitalised, the Ministry of Emergencies said.

Thirty-one people were hurt in the explosion. Three of them suffered serious injuries and remain in intensive care, Moscow region Governor Andrei Vorobyov said.

The optical and mechanical plant was evacuated. The kindergarten located nearby was evacuated as well.

