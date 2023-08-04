World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Armed Forces of Ukraine send second echelon of troops into battle

2:20
Incidents

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) proceeded to the second echelon of troops. The 10th Army Corps was ordered to storm the village of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye (spelled the Ukrainian way as Zaporizhzhia) region, US military analyst Rob Lee said.

Armed Forces of Ukraine send second echelon of troops into battle
Photo: russian.rt.com

Battles for Rabotino are taking place about 2.5 kilometres from the first line of defensive structures in Russia. The United States found the decision of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to use reserves in an attempt to improvise in its offensive operations that have been developing for two months already.

Operational command "South" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine commented on the course of hostilities in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. According to Ukrainian military officials, the situation at the front was complicated.

Ukrainian soldiers scared

Ukrainian soldiers said that the Ukrainian army was suffering from shortages of equipment and technical means. Fighters in positions are scared.

"Very little about what is going on is being published. The situation is poor. That is the truth," a Ukrainian fighter told The Daily Beast publication.

Ukrainian military medics told American journalists that a huge number of wounded Ukrainian soldiers started arriving at front-line medical centres after the start of the offensive.

Russian anti-tank traps and minefields are one of the biggest challenges for the Ukrainian offensive. An anonymous Kyiv official said that the density of minefields was incredible.

Due to difficulties of the offensive, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine opt to refuse from the tactic that they were taught in the West. Instead, they return to their old way of conducting combat operations and prefer to conduct small-scale attacks.

The Ukrainian command currently prefers to send outdated Soviet vehicles into battle, keeping formations with US-made Stryker infantry fighting vehicles, German Marder IFVs and British Challenger 2 tanks in reserve.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Saudi Arabia playing USA's Trojan horse at BRICS

Saudi Arabia is going to hold an anti-Russian conference on Ukraine. The Saudis want to join the BRICS, but Moscow needs to wait a little with the approval

Russia should not encourage Saudi Arabia to join BRICS
Putin: All Russian officials should switch from foreign cars to Russian vehicles
Putin: No more Mercedes luxury cars. Only Russian Ladas now
Ukraine now conducts drone attack in Russia almost every day. Will Moscow respond?
17-year-old Russian ball hockey champion dies of tick bite
Russia should not encourage Saudi Arabia to join BRICS Lyuba Lulko The CIA (and MI-6) Want YOU!...To Serve The Apostate Empire Guy Somerset Ukraine attacks another Russian region with UAVs. How will Moscow respond? Petr Ermilin
The CIA (and MI-6) Want YOU!...To Serve The Apostate Empire
Russian region bans abortion
Ukraine tries to attack Russian naval base in Novorossiysk. One warship reportedly damaged
Ukraine tries to attack Russian naval base in Novorossiysk. One warship reportedly damaged
Last materials
Armed Forces of Ukraine send second echelon of troops into battle
Russian warship damaged as Ukraine attacks Russian naval base
Russia should not encourage Saudi Arabia to join BRICS
The CIA (and MI-6) Want YOU!...To Serve The Apostate Empire
Ukraine attacks another Russian region with UAVs. How will Moscow respond?
Russian region bans abortion, says women have no right for it
Russian champion in ball hockey dies of tick bite
Putin: All Russian officials should switch from foreign cars to Russian vehicles
The West lives in an anticipation of Zelensky's death
Raw video: Argentine footballer's knee completely dislocated during match
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X