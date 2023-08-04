Armed Forces of Ukraine send second echelon of troops into battle

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) proceeded to the second echelon of troops. The 10th Army Corps was ordered to storm the village of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye (spelled the Ukrainian way as Zaporizhzhia) region, US military analyst Rob Lee said.

Battles for Rabotino are taking place about 2.5 kilometres from the first line of defensive structures in Russia. The United States found the decision of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to use reserves in an attempt to improvise in its offensive operations that have been developing for two months already.

Operational command "South" of the Armed Forces of Ukraine commented on the course of hostilities in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions. According to Ukrainian military officials, the situation at the front was complicated.

Ukrainian soldiers scared

Ukrainian soldiers said that the Ukrainian army was suffering from shortages of equipment and technical means. Fighters in positions are scared.

"Very little about what is going on is being published. The situation is poor. That is the truth," a Ukrainian fighter told The Daily Beast publication.

Ukrainian military medics told American journalists that a huge number of wounded Ukrainian soldiers started arriving at front-line medical centres after the start of the offensive.

Russian anti-tank traps and minefields are one of the biggest challenges for the Ukrainian offensive. An anonymous Kyiv official said that the density of minefields was incredible.

Due to difficulties of the offensive, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine opt to refuse from the tactic that they were taught in the West. Instead, they return to their old way of conducting combat operations and prefer to conduct small-scale attacks.

The Ukrainian command currently prefers to send outdated Soviet vehicles into battle, keeping formations with US-made Stryker infantry fighting vehicles, German Marder IFVs and British Challenger 2 tanks in reserve.