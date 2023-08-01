World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Ukraine sends three unmanned boats to attack Russian Black Sea Fleet ships

1:00
Incidents

The Armed Forces of Ukraine tried to attack warships of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy. Ukraine used unmanned boats for the attack, TASS reports.

Ukraine sends three unmanned boats to attack Russian Black Sea Fleet ships
Photo: Fotodom.ru/Kommersant

According to the department, Kyiv attempted to attack two patrol ships — Sergey Kotov and Vasily Bykov — by sending three unmanned boats. The ships of the Black Sea Fleet were on a mission to control shipping 340 kilometres southwest of Sevastopol, the Ministry of Defence said.

The warships repelled the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and destroyed the unmanned boats standard onboard weapons.

The Russian warships continued to perform tasks in the Sevastopol region afterwards.

Ukraine already attempted to attack the Sergey Kotov ship on July 25. Then Armed Forces of Ukraine also used unmanned boats, but the crew of the ship destroyed them. No one was injured.

