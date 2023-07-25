World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Ukrainian unmanned boats try to attack Russian patrol ship off Sevastopol

0:56
Incidents

The Armed Forces of Ukraine attempted to attack a Russian warship of the Black Sea Fleet. The attempted attack took place in the area off Sevastopol, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

Ukrainian unmanned boats try to attack Russian patrol ship off Sevastopol
Photo: https://bmpd.livejournal.com/4247717.html

Ukraine tried to attack the Sergey Kotov ship as she was performing tasks off the City of Sevastopol. Ukraine used unmanned boats, but both of them were destroyed. No one was hurt, the ministry said.

After the attempted attack, the ship of the Black Sea Fleet continued performing its tasks. The crew of the warship destroyed the unmanned boats from standard on-board weapons.

The Sergey Kotov is the third serial (fourth in a row) patrol ship (corvette) of Project 22160. The vessels are primarily intended for duties such as patrol, monitoring and protection in open and closed seas.

