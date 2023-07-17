World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Medvedev calls to destroy terrorist Ukrainian leadership

1:51
Incidents

International sanctions do not work against terrorists, and in order to fight them, one needs to use "the language of force”, "personal and completely inhumane methods," Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said.

Medvedev calls to destroy terrorist Ukrainian leadership
Photo: mk.ru

"One needs to blow up their own houses and the houses of their relatives. Find and eliminate their accomplices, abandoning the insipid idea of court trials against them," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.

The key is to obliterate the top leadership of terrorist groups, wherever they hide, Medvedev believes.

Medvedev's comments followed the explosion on the Crimean bridge that took place on July 17 at night. The automobile section of the bridge was damaged, but the bridge supports remained standing.

Two people were killed — a married couple Aleksey and Natalia Kulik. The family was driving to spend their summer holiday in Crimea with their teenage daughter. The girl suffered a closed craniocerebral injury, she was taken to intensive care.

According to the Kremlin, special services of Ukraine conducted the terrorist attack with the help of surface drones. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case into the attack.

Representatives for Ukrainian intelligence services refused to comment on the latest attack on the Crimean Bridge. They only recalled the remarks from Kirill Budano, the head of the department, who called the Crimean bridge "an unnecessary structure." In turn, Natalya Gumenyuk, a spokeswoman for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the incident could be Russia's "provocation".

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian Foreign Ministry: USA and UK help terrorist Kyiv regime to attack Crimea Bridge

Maria Zakharova, an official spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that the attack on the Crimean Bridge was carried out by the Kyiv regime

Russia blames USA and UK for latest Crimea Bridge blasts
Another explosion on Crimea Bridge: Two killed, traffic closed
Crimea Bridge blown up again, two killed
The West wants Russians to annihilate Russians in Donbass Daria Aslamova USA to launch special military operation in Mexico Lyuba Lulko Ukraine fatigue and hypocrisy Andreas C Chrysafis
Last materials
Medvedev calls to destroy terrorist Ukrainian leadership
Russia blames USA and UK for latest Crimea Bridge blasts
Another explosion on Crimea Bridge: Two killed, traffic closed
The West wants Russians to annihilate Russians in Donbass
USA to launch special military operation in Mexico
Putin agrees to extend grain deal
Russian Parliament outlaws gender change
US former intelligence officer: Zelensky will be annihilated
Russian forces destroy six ammo depots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine tries to attack Kursk Nuclear Power Plant in Russia
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X