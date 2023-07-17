Medvedev calls to destroy terrorist Ukrainian leadership

International sanctions do not work against terrorists, and in order to fight them, one needs to use "the language of force”, "personal and completely inhumane methods," Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said.

Photo: mk.ru

"One needs to blow up their own houses and the houses of their relatives. Find and eliminate their accomplices, abandoning the insipid idea of court trials against them," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.

The key is to obliterate the top leadership of terrorist groups, wherever they hide, Medvedev believes.

Medvedev's comments followed the explosion on the Crimean bridge that took place on July 17 at night. The automobile section of the bridge was damaged, but the bridge supports remained standing.

Two people were killed — a married couple Aleksey and Natalia Kulik. The family was driving to spend their summer holiday in Crimea with their teenage daughter. The girl suffered a closed craniocerebral injury, she was taken to intensive care.

According to the Kremlin, special services of Ukraine conducted the terrorist attack with the help of surface drones. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case into the attack.

Representatives for Ukrainian intelligence services refused to comment on the latest attack on the Crimean Bridge. They only recalled the remarks from Kirill Budano, the head of the department, who called the Crimean bridge "an unnecessary structure." In turn, Natalya Gumenyuk, a spokeswoman for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the incident could be Russia's "provocation".