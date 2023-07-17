Russian Foreign Ministry: USA and UK help terrorist Kyiv regime to attack Crimea Bridge

World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Russia blames USA and UK for latest Crimea Bridge blasts

1:12
Incidents

Maria Zakharova, an official spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that the attack on the Crimean Bridge was carried out by the Kyiv regime.

Photo: Telegram: Shot t.me/s/shot_shot

"This regime is terrorist and has all the hallmarks of an international organised crime group. Decisions are made by Ukrainian officials and the military with the direct participation of American and British intelligence agencies and politicians. The United States and Britain lead the terrorist state structure," Zakharova said.

Two unmanned surface drones strike Crimea Bridge

The National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that the attack on the bridge was carried out with the use of two unmanned surface drones. The attack was carried by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Ukrainian Navy, RBC-Ukraine reports with reference to a source in the SBU.

Russia's Ministry of Transport denied reports about the damage to the pillars of the bridge across the Kerch Strait. It was only the roadbed on the sections of the bridge from the peninsula that were damaged in the attack, whereas the supports remained intact.

