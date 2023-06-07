World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Ammonia pipeline explosion in Kharkiv region: Possible aftermath

2:44
Incidents

On June 5, a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group blew up the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline, the Russian Ministry of Defence said. 

Ammonia pipeline explosion in Kharkiv region: Possible aftermath
Photo: m.tvzvezda.ru

The explosion occurred at about 21:00 in the area of the village of Masyutovka, the Kharkiv region. The department called the attack a terrorist act. The ammonia pipeline was depressurised and "ammonia residues were being bled from the Ukrainian territory," the department said. 

The Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline was built to export ammonia from Russia to Europe. This is the only ammonia pipeline in Russia. The pipeline is 2,417 kilometres long. As much as 40 percent of the pipeline runs via Ukraine. In 2020, the pipeline transported two million tons of ammonia. In 2022, the pipeline ceased to function.

The launch of the ammonia pipeline is one of Russia's conditions for extending the grain deal: ammonia is used in the agricultural industry. In December, the UN promised to open the ammonia pipeline by the end of 2022.

When ammonia is released into the air, it mixes with aqueous vapour and leads to the creation of a poisonous cloud that drifts over the ground. Such a cloud can travel great distances endangering living beings and humans.

Ammonia is a very aggressive substance. Upon contact, ammonia irreversibly damages living cells and leads to their death. The presence of ammonia in the environment, for example in air or water, may cause irritation and severe burns to the skin, mouth, throat, lungs, and eyes. Very high levels of ammonia may cause blindness and damage the lungs.

Ammonia gas deteriorates surface layers of the lung epithelium, which increases the risk of developing a bacterial or fungal infection in victims. Acute respiratory distress syndrome and acute pulmonary injury are also common complications of ammonia poisoning.

Ammonia fumes may burn leaves and cause irreparable damage to crops. Ammonia is harmful to aquatic organisms even at extremely low concentrations. For example, the rupture of an ammonia pipeline in Kansas, USA, in 2004, led to the death of more than 25,000 fish, including endangered species.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
*
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Russian forces destroy Leopard tanks in Ukraine - Video

The Russian Defense Ministry showed the destruction of foreign armoured vehicles including Leopard tanks in Ukraine

Video shows destruction of German Leopard tanks in Ukraine
Burn, German Leopard tanks, burn
Germany's Leopard tanks are burning well in Ukraine
Russia launches group strike destroying decision-making centre in Ukraine
Kakhovka HPP, one of the Great Constructions of Communism, is now destroyed
Burn, German Leopard tanks, burn Lyuba Lulko Competing Psy-Ops – Project Dusky Frowns vs. Operation Mean Girls Guy Somerset The end to this war is nowhere near Daria Aslamova
Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant destruction: Settlements getting flooded
Four Storm Shadow missiles strike Kherson region
Defence Minister Shoigu: Ukraine goes on counteroffensive, loses over 3,000 men in three days
Defence Minister Shoigu: Ukraine goes on counteroffensive, loses over 3,000 men in three days
Last materials
More than 30 Russians die after drinking Mr. Cider beverage
Cloud of ammonia moving towards positions of Ukrainian troops
Burn, German Leopard tanks, burn
Competing Psy-Ops – Project Dusky Frowns vs. Operation Mean Girls
Russian Aerospace Forces destroy Ukraine's decision-making centre
Video shows destruction of German Leopard tanks in Ukraine
Russian Defence Minister: Ukraine goes on counteroffensive
Ukraine launches four Storm Shadow missiles at civilians in Kherson region
Ukraine and EU blame Russia for Kakhovka HPP explosion. Russia blames Ukraine
Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant destruction: Settlements getting flooded
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X