News

Cloud of ammonia moving towards positions of Ukrainian troops

1:30
Incidents

First Deputy Minister of Information of the Donetsk People's Republic Daniil Bezsonov showed the video of an ammonia cloud that appeared after the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline near the settlement of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region.

"This is an exclusive footage of the section of the ammonia pipeline that the Ukrainians blew up in the Kupyansky area,” Bezsonov wrote on Telegram channel.

The video depicts a large white cloud over a wooded area.

Military correspondent Alexander Kharchenko said on Telegram that the cloud of ammonia was moving towards the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. It was decided to postpone the offensive of the Ukrainian army on the indicated sector of the front, he added.

Several explosions earlier occurred near the ammonia pipeline in the Kupyansky district. The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov said that there were six explosions in the area of the pumping station near the village of Maksyutovka. The Russian military later said that the Armed Forces of Ukraine damaged the ammonia pipeline.

The Russian Defence ministry also said that the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline was damaged as a result of the shelling. Several civilians were hurt. They received medical assistance.

