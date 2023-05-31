Satellite image shows destruction of Ukrainian intelligence headquarters in Kyiv

1:05 Your browser does not support the audio element. Incidents

Satellite images of the destroyed headquarters of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry appeared on the Internet. The building was destroyed in a Russian missile attack. The image was published by Ukraina.ru in its Telegram channel.

Photo: https://t.me/mardanaka/13856

On May 30, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that the Russian Armed Forces struck central decision-making points in Ukraine where the Ukrainian military were planning attacks on the Russian territory.

Ukraina.ru website published comparative photos taken on May 25 and May 30.

"It's either the GUR building was ruined and the bunker there was completed covered with rubble, or they suddenly decided to make repairs and dug out a huge amount of dirt on the courtyard and on the parking lot,” the website said.

On May 30, former Ukrainian MP Rada Ilya Kiva said that the headquarters of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine in Kyiv was destroyed in a Russian missile strike.