World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News

Satellite image shows destruction of Ukrainian intelligence headquarters in Kyiv

1:05
Incidents

Satellite images of the destroyed headquarters of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (GUR) of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry appeared on the Internet. The building was destroyed in a Russian missile attack. The image was published by Ukraina.ru in its Telegram channel.

Satellite image shows destruction of Ukrainian intelligence headquarters in Kyiv
Photo: https://t.me/mardanaka/13856

On May 30, the Russian Ministry of Defence said that the Russian Armed Forces struck central decision-making points in Ukraine where the Ukrainian military were planning attacks on the Russian territory.

Ukraina.ru website published comparative photos taken on May 25 and May 30.

"It's either the GUR building was ruined and the bunker there was completed covered with rubble, or they suddenly decided to make repairs and dug out a huge amount of dirt on the courtyard and on the parking lot,” the website said.

On May 30, former Ukrainian MP Rada Ilya Kiva said that the headquarters of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine in Kyiv was destroyed in a Russian missile strike.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, RSS!

Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Popular
Chechen President Kadyrov: We will soon show what true revenge really is

Russia should introduce martial law throughout the country, Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov said commenting on the morning drone attack on Moscow

Chechnya's Kadyrov: Russia will show what true revenge really is
Russia strikes decision-making centres in Ukraine
Russian forces annihilate decision-making forces in Ukraine
Putin on Moscow drone attack: 'We will see what to do about it'
Video shows moment drone being suppressed with electronic warfare system
The US sends troops to Peru. Ukraine to come next Lyuba Lulko German minister: After Erdogan's victory, Turkey should be treated like Russia Anton Kulikov Hybrid warfare and grey zone Costantino Ceoldo
Moscow drone attack: More details emerge
Swarm of drones attack Moscow. Several apartment buildings damaged
Russia will take tough measures to retaliate for drone attack on Moscow
Russia will take tough measures to retaliate for drone attack on Moscow
Last materials
Satellite image shows destruction of Ukrainian intelligence headquarters in Kyiv
Kremlin responds to Kadyrov's martial law suggestion
Russian forces destroy road for Ukrainian tanks at 'three sisters' border junction
Russian forces destroy Ukraine's last warship in precision-guided missile strike
Ukraine shells temporary accommodation centre for residents of border areas
Chechnya's Kadyrov: Russia will show what true revenge really is
Putin on Moscow drone attack: 'We will see what to do about it'
Russia to take most stringent measures in response to drone attack on Moscow
Russia strikes decision-making centres in Ukraine
Electronic warfare system suppresses drone as it flies near Moscow – Video
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortuguese
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2023, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.

Privacy Policy Cookie Policy Ethics Policy Corrections Policy Verification/Fact-checking Standards Unnamed Sources Policy
X